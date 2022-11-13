Left Menu

We are in our extended family, Vice President Dhankhar says in Cambodia

PTI | Siemreap | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:37 IST
We are in our extended family, Vice President Dhankhar says in Cambodia
Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he felt like home in Cambodia, which is part of India's ''extended family'', as he inaugurated the completed conservation work of 'Haal of Dancers' in Ta Prohm Temple here.

Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visited the Ta Prohm Temple and offered prayers. He also visited Angkor Wat Temple on the last leg of his three-day visit to the country.

"We are not in the country of our extended neighbourhood, we are in our extended family,'' Dhankhar said while inaugurating the restored Hall of Dancers at Ta Prohm Temple in the Angkor archaeological complex.

'The Hall of Dancers' at Ta Prohm temple is part of a USD 4 million worth collaboration project between India and Cambodia on preservation and restoration of cultural heritage in Cambodia.

Angkor Wat temple, built in the 12th century by King Suryavarman II, is the world's largest religious structure and it marks the high point of Khmer architecture.

Ta Prohm is one of the most visited complexes in Cambodia's Angkor region.

Siem Reap, the city of temples, was the capital during the Khmer Kingdom.

Vice President Dhankhar was earlier welcomed by Vice Governor Pin Prakad of Siem Reap Province and other dignitaries on their arrival in Siem Reap.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar addressed the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Cambodia's capital city Phnom Penh.

On Saturday, he participated in ASEAN-India Summit.

Addressing the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) here, the Vice President highlighted the importance of the EAS mechanism in promoting free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation and overflight.

On Saturday, he addressed the ASEAN-India summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022