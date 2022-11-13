Left Menu

Restore statehood to J&K at the earliest: AAP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 18:04 IST
Restore statehood to J&K at the earliest: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking early restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and installation of an elected government, the AAP on Sunday claimed that prolonged central rule in the erstwhile state was a negation of the Constitutional guarantees.

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir AAP state co-ordination committee Harsh Dev Singh made the remarks at a function here in which several sarpanches and panches joined the party.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which came into existence on October 31 that year.

''The prolonged central rule in the erstwhile state is a negation of the Constitutional guarantees enshrined in the Constitution of India. We seek early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and installation of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Several assurances by the central government of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood at the appropriate time has failed to inspire people, Singh said.

Demanding early restoration of statehood, he also urged for President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022