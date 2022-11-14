BJP to field prominent leader for Mainpuri bypolls: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would give the ticket to one of its prominent leaders for the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls. While reacting to the Samajwadi Party's decision to put Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as a candidate in the upcoming Mainpuri's bypolls, Deputy CM said that BJP will achieve victory in Mainpuri with a thumping majority.

"BJP will give its green nod to its prominent leaders for the seat. Once decided, we will let everyone know the name of the candidate. This time once again BJP will win in Mainpuri and the lotus will bloom in this bypolls," Pathak said while talking to ANI. Talking about the encroachment of government properties, Brajesh Pathak said, "Our government has planned to take action against those who seized the government properties illegally."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav has left to file her nomination on Monday to contest the elections from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency by winning the polls there. Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Prior to her filing the nominations, various party workers and leaders visited the Safai residence of Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party veteran Ram Gopal and other leaders including Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be present when Dimple Yadav files nomination, SP district president of Mainpuri, Alok Shakya said on Sunday. The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

