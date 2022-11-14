WRAPUP 4-Biden, Xi prepare to meet ahead of G20 summit overshadowed by Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that opens on Tuesday without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the Russian president at the G20 summit - the first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February - after the Kremlin said Putin was too busy to attend. On the eve of Monday's meeting with Xi, Biden told Asian leaders in Cambodia that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict, with tough talks almost certain in the days ahead. He arrived in Bali late on Sunday.

Relations between the superpowers have sunk to their lowest in decades, marred by growing tensions in recent years over a host of issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, trade practices and U.S. restrictions on Chinese technology. But U.S. officials said there have been quiet efforts by both Beijing and Washington over the past two months to repair ties.

"These meetings do not take place in isolation, they are part of a very sustained process," said one Biden administration official. "We have engaged in serious, sustained - dozens and dozens of hours - of quiet diplomacy behind the scenes. "I think we are satisfied with the seriousness that both sides have brought to that process."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters the meeting was "intended to stabilise the relationship between the United States and China, and to create a more certain atmosphere for U.S. businesses". She said that Biden has been clear with China about national security concerns regarding restrictions on sensitive U.S. technologies and has raised concern about the reliability of Chine supply chains for commodities like minerals.

MEETING AT LUXURY HOTEL Biden and Xi, who have held five phone or video calls since Biden became president in January 2021, last met in person during the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.

Monday's face-to-face meeting will be at The Mulia, a luxury beachside hotel on Nusa Dua bay in Bali. It is unlikely to produce a joint statement, the White House has said. Both leaders will attend the opening of the G20 summit on Tuesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the host of the summit, said he hoped the meeting could "deliver concrete partnerships that can help the world in its economic recovery". However, one of the main topics at the G20 will be Russia's war in Ukraine and Biden will be "unapologetic" in his defence of the European nation, U.S. officials said last week.

Xi and Putin have grown increasingly close in recent years, bound by their shared distrust of the West, and reaffirmed their partnership just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. But China has been careful not to provide any direct material support that could trigger Western sanctions against it. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during the summit in Cambodia, suggesting China was uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, the Biden administration official said.

The West has accused Russia of making irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons since its February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has in turn accused the West of "provocative" nuclear rhetoric. Russia's Lavrov said on Sunday the West was "militarising" Southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for more confrontation with Western leaders at the G20.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he would address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet Lavrov at the summit, a Downing Street spokesperson said. He is also likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.

Sunak will call on G20 for coordinated action to address economic instability and the rising cost of living in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his government said. The G20, which includes countries ranging from Brazil to India and Germany, accounts for more than 80% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 60% of its population.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was due to join Widodo to address a parallel B20 business forum taking place on Monday ahead of the summit. Albanese said he would meet Xi on Tuesday, which he has called a positive development after years of tension. Billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, addressed the business forum and said he had "too much work" on his plate.

Speaking by videolink, he appeared lit by candles, wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers. He said he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

