China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade -foreign ministry

China said on Monday the country is helping Cambodia upgrade its naval base, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday raised concerns with the leader of Cambodia about Chinese activity at its Ream Naval Base, stressing the importance of full transparency, the White House said.

