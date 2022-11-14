Left Menu

Former Haryana Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal passes away

He was the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly in 1967.Mandal got elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 and served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs till January 1980.

Former Haryana Governor and ex-speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Dhanik Lal Mandal died here at the age of 90.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to Mandal, who died on Sunday.

''Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Haryana Governor Shri Dhanik Lal Mandal ji. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and admirers! May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti,'' Dattatreya tweeted.

Chief Minister Khattar said Mandal will always be remembered as an able politician, administrator and a social worker.

''It is very sad to hear about the passing away of former Haryana Governor Shri Dhanik Lal Mandal ji,'' Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mandal served as the Governor of Haryana between 1990 and 1995.

In a tweet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the demise of the socialist leader, who was also former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Kumar described Mandal's death as an irreparable loss to society and Indian politics and as a personal loss for him.

Mandal's last rites will be performed with state honours, Kumar said.

Born on March 30, 1932 at Belha in Bihar's Madhubani, Mandal was elected thrice to the Bihar Assembly in 1967, 1969 and 1972. He was the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly in 1967.

Mandal got elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 and served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs till January 1980. He got elected to the Lok Sabha for the second time in 1980.

