Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media

US President Biden, Chinese President Xi meet begins in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The remarks were made at the beginning of Xi and Biden's first in-person talks since Biden became president, on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

