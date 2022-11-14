Left Menu

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju fires fresh salvo on Nehru on Kashmir issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:50 IST
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju fires fresh salvo on Nehru on Kashmir issue
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju mounted a fresh attack on the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the Kashmir issue on Monday, claiming that he moved the United Nations under the wrong Article after Pakistan's invasion, thereby making it a party to the dispute instead of an aggressor.

Rijiju also said Nehru let the ''myth'' of a UN-mandated plebiscite perpetuate and created the ''divisive'' Article 370 of the Constitution.

''Nehru rejected Maharaja Hari Singh's plea to accede to India not just once but thrice,'' he wrote on Twitter.

The Lok Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Arunachal Pradesh also hit out at Hari Singh's son Karan Singh, saying he presented a ''sanitised history, resorted to poor wordplay, and, that too, in a roundabout way to somehow extricate Nehru'' on the then prime minister delaying the accession of Kashmir.

The law minister made these remarks in an opinion piece for the News 18 portal, which he shared on his Twitter handle.

The fresh attack on the Congress slalwart came on his birth anniversary.

''Nehru was aware even in June 1947 that all that Hari Singh wanted was to join the Indian dominion. Nehru stated as much in his note to Mountbatten (the last viceroy of India),'' Rijiju wrote.

He said it was time for the citizens of the country to rebuff attempts to falsify history and stand true to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

''The people of this region, along with the rest of India, deserve to know the truth of what actually happened during those tumultuous months and years,'' the minister wrote.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022