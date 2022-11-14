Left Menu

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

PTI | Nusadua | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:20 IST
US President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

He said Republicans were likely to take control of the House, putting them in position to block any such legislation.

Although Democrats will maintain, or even expand, their narrow majority in the Senate, some members of his party are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

“I don't think they can expect much of anything,” Biden said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia when asked what voters might see on abortion.

The US Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

