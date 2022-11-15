President Murmu greets people of Jharkhand on state's foundation day
Johar Jharkhand On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs, the president tweeted in Hindi.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted the people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day and hoped that they will establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture.
Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar. ''Johar Jharkhand! On the State Foundation Day, I extend my warm greetings to all the residents of Jharkhand! I want the people of Jharkhand to establish new dimensions of eco-friendly development by cherishing their culture, traditions and customs,'' the president tweeted in Hindi.
