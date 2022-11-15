China's Xi: Australia and China have great potential for cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and Australia have great potential for economic and trade cooperation, Chinese state media reported.

China also hopes Australia will provide a good business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Australia, Xi told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

