China's Xi: Australia and China have great potential for cooperation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:47 IST
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China and Australia have great potential for economic and trade cooperation, Chinese state media reported.
China also hopes Australia will provide a good business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Australia, Xi told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.
