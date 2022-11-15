Left Menu

Germany's Scholz hopeful for G20 resolution condemning Russian invasion

15-11-2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
There are encouraging signs at the G20 meeting in Bali for a consensus that Russia's war against Ukraine is not acceptable and that nuclear weapons must not be used, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. "This is a consensus that is gaining ground here," he told journalists in Bali.

Asked about a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Scholz said: "He stood near me and said a couple of sentences, that was the conversation." Scholz also said he would continue to talk to Russia's President Vladimir Putin to find solutions to end the war against Ukraine.

