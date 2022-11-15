Left Menu

UK PM Sunak urges bankers to limit pay rises to help fight inflation

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:53 IST
UK PM Sunak urges bankers to limit pay rises to help fight inflation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that bankers should limit pay rises this year to help fight against inflation.

Asked at the G20 summit in Indonesia if he would urge banks to show wage restraint as part of the effort to fight inflation, Sunak told ITV: "Of course, I would say to all executives to embrace pay restraint at a time like this and make sure they are also looking after all their workers."

He added: "I'm sure executives of most companies will be thinking about pay settlements for senior management, for their workers, and making sure they are fair."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022