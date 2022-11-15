Left Menu

FIR against construction company after video of poor-quality road construction goes viral

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:10 IST
An FIR has been registered against the owner of a construction company after a purported video showing poor condition of a newly constructed road went viral on social media, an official said on Tuesday.

The construction company has also been blacklisted, he added.

BK Constructions had won the contract to construct the road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Prime Minister's Village Road Scheme) at Bhagwantpur village, the official said.

An FIR was registered at Puranpur police station on Monday following a complaint by an engineer of the Rural Engineering Service against officials of BK construction, District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar said.

The video that had gone viral showed a local resident removing layers of the road with his bare hands.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi retweeted the video and sought action from Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasada. Gandhi is the Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit.

Te magistrate then ordered a probe in which prima facie anomalies were found in the construction.

The probe has also recommended action against junior engineers Muneer Khand and Alok Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

