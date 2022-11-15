Poll promise fulfiled, 5 lakh patients treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in 4 months: Punjab govt

Highlighting the fact that Aam Aadmi Party is fulfilling the promise it made in its election manifesto, Punjab government on Tuesday said more than 5 lakh people have visited Aam Aadmi Clinics during the last four months. Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that the Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state, an initiative launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have received an overwhelming response from the common people and the number of patients visiting the clinics daily has exceeded eight thousand.

Jauramajra said that easy access to health services at the Aam Aadmi clinics has been encouraging the people of every nook and corner of the state to visit these centers. He said that so far 5,35,487 people have undergone health treatment at these clinics. He said 80,406 patients have been treated and 11,045 laboratory tests have been done in SAS Nagar till November 14, while Ludhiana remained second with the treatment of 65,861 patients and 5603 clinical tests. Similarly, Bathinda bagged the third position with 44,223 patients and 5922 clinical tests. The Health Minister said that as per the Punjab government's commitment to the people to establish a network of such clinics to ensure free quality health services, 100 clinics (65 in urban areas and 35 in rural areas) have been dedicated to the people so far. He said that soon more such clinics would be established across the state.

Punjab Health Minister further said that 90 per cent of the patients were getting treatment facilities through these clinics, which has reduced the number of general OPD patients in government hospitals. He said 98 types of medicines and 41 different diagnostic tests were being provided free of cost to the people through these clinics. (ANI)

