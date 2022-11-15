Prez, PM pay tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Glowing tributes were paid to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary with President Droupadi Murmu visiting Ulihatu, the birthplace of the freedom fighter to pay homage, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 'Dharti Aba' and recalled his struggle against foreign rule.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chose the occasion that also happens to be state's 22nd statehood day to pay tributes to Munda at a state function at state capital Ranchi, launching a plethora of schemes while Governor Ramesh Bais, who was supposed to be the chief guest, gave it a miss to accompany Murmu, on her maiden visit to the state after becoming President to Birsa's birthplace Ulihatu.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid respects to the brave revolutionary at Jhargram while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering at Sonbhadra on 'Tribal Pride Day' held to commemorate Birsa's birth anniversary.

Born in the tribal belt of undivided Bihar in 1875, Munda rallied tribals against the British colonial rule and conversion activities and died in 1900 in Ranchi jail. Considered a symbol of patriotism, valour and the devout, he had started the 'Ulgulan' movement against foreign rule.

The Narendra Modi government had last year declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and remember the contribution of the tribal freedom fighter.

President Murmu was accorded a warm welcome at Ulihatu, where villagers danced to the tune of traditional instruments like the dhol, nagara and mandar (all percussion instruments). She paid floral tributes at a bust marking the birthplace of the legendary fighter and also spoke to Birsa Munda's descendants. After spending about 30 minutes at Ulihatu, she returned to Ranchi airport in a special chopper and flew to Madhya Pradesh where she addressed Janjatiya Samagam at Shahdol. The President at Shahdol said tribal communities had participated in India's freedom struggle wherein different ideologies and activities played an important role.

Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to Munda, the iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary saying the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

In a recorded video address, Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefitted from them and their lives have become easier.

The West Bengal chief minister in a tweet said: ''I pay my humble respects to 'Dharti Aba', brave revolutionary Birsa Munda on his Birth Anniversary. As a true son of the soil, he taught us the importance of respecting and protecting indigenous rights. May we continue to be steadfast on the path shown by him. Jai Johar!'' Paying tributes to Munda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to draw a parallel between Birsa Munda and Savarkar, and said the tribal icon stood steadfast for his ideals.

''He (Munda) did not step even an inch back. He was killed and martyred. It is your (tribals) symbol and shows you the path. The BJP-RSS symbol is Savarkar. He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions,'' he said.

Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Washim district in Maharashtra on the occasion of Munda's birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas or Tribal Pride Day. The rally was attended by tribal community members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi led party leaders in paying tributes to Munda. They also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said Munda raised his voice against the British rule for the protection of water, jungle, land and tribal civilisation and culture.

''Heartiest congratulations on Jharkhand foundation day to all sisters and brothers of resources-rich Jharkhand,'' he said.

Gandhi said Munda's struggle and passion to raise his voice for the rights of tribals will always be an inspiration.

''Tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered leader of the tribal community Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Jharkhand was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000.

