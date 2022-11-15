Left Menu

Congress not to contest Mainpuri bypolls in UP

Congress has taken the decision in honour of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party is also believed to be looking forward to have a good rapport with SP in the future.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:58 IST
Congress not to contest Mainpuri bypolls in UP
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress will not contest the upcoming Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP), fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Notably, SP candidate Dimple Yadav has filed the nomination for Mainpuri bypolls.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency. According to sources, Congress has taken the decision in honour of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party is also believed to be looking forward to have a good rapport with SP in the future.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi took the decision after discussions with the high command and state unit leaders, sources said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would give the ticket to one of its prominent leaders for the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls.

While reacting to the Samajwadi Party's decision to put Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav as a candidate in the upcoming Mainpuri's bypolls, Deputy CM said that BJP will achieve victory in Mainpuri with a thumping majority. The polling for Mainpuri bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022