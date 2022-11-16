Left Menu

Biden requests $9.25 bln for COVID, $37.7 bln for Ukraine from Congress -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is asking Congress for $9.25 billion to fight COVID-19 and an additional $37.7 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia as part of a supplemental funding request, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The administration is also requesting $750 million to fight other infectious diseases and will be seeking additional money for natural disaster relief, the officials said.

"The Congress has an opportunity and obligation to address three additional and critical funding needs that should earn bipartisan support: protecting the American people from COVID-19 and saving lives globally; supporting the people of Ukraine; and helping communities across the Nation recover from devastating natural disasters," White House budget director Shalanda Young said in letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

