Missiles hitting Poland would be further escalation by Russia, Czech PM says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:32 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Russian missiles hitting Poland would be a further escalation by Russia, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday, adding strikes on Ukraine showed Moscow wanted to destroy that country.
"If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO
'Chief Twit' Elon Musk dissolves Twitter board, named sole director after takeover
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Elon Musk comments on whether Donald Trump will return to Twitter
Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO