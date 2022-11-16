Missiles hitting Poland would be further escalation by Russia, Czech PM says

Russian missiles hitting Poland would be a further escalation by Russia, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday, adding strikes on Ukraine showed Moscow wanted to destroy that country.

"If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."

