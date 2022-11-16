INSTANT VIEW 3-Trump announces 2024 White House bid

Donald Trump's aides filed paperwork for his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday as the former president launched a run to regain the title, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped. Republicans are meanwhile closing in on the 218 seats they need to take a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

COMMENTS: MATT SIMPSON, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, CITY INDEX, SYDNEY

"At this stage the bigger question is whether he will split the Republican party and inadvertently hand the Democrats an easy win. Of course, a lot can happen between now and then – but if inflation is not under control, it will put the Dems in a very weak position by the elections. "However, it's a long arduous road to the White House and as of yet Trump wields no presidential powers, so it could take some time for markets to take notice – which is likely why they showed no meaningful reaction today, from an announcement we all fully expected."

STEPHEN INNES, MANAGING PARTNER, SPI ASSET MANAGEMENT, BANGKOK "The Republican is inclined to exert political pressure on the Fed. When Trump was in office he had exerted pressure on Jerome Powell to drop rates, so one can expect he would continue with the same political intervention on the Fed if he got voted back into office.

"One can expect more hawkish, warmongering rhetoric especially around issues on Taiwan and South China sea conflict – those security issues were what the market most fears" QUINCY KROSBY, CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST AT LPL FINANCIAL, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

"It was expected as he has been leading towards this in his comments. It's going to be extremely interesting, a very interesting period, because it does look as if there are others who are prepared to vie for the nomination. "I think there's been a shift, not just over the midterm election, but even months before that of new faces coming forward and seemingly prepared to compete and vying for the nomination."

JJ KINHAHAN, CEO IG NORTH AMERICA, CHICAGO "I would say it's to be seen, and we’ll see what happens overall. It’s two years away so I think that in political situations, you have to be careful never to comment too early."

JOSHUA CRABB, HEAD OF ASIA-PACIFIC EQUITIES, ROBECO, HONG KONG "I don't think the announcement means much as people thought he would - and with a weaker showing at the mid-terms it reduces likelihood of nomination. So think the impact is only down the track if he gets good traction with the nomination."

CHRIS WESTON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, PEPPERSTONE, MELBOURNE "Thoroughly expected of course. (Rupert) Murdoch has said he'll push the Democrats if Trump entered the race and the wind is to the back of DeSantis. Neil Young said 'it's better to burn out than fade away'...feels like Trump will go down this time with little glory."

