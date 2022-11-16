UK's Sunak expresses optimism on more trade with U.S., did not raise deal
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he was confident Britain and the United States could deepen their economic relationship but that he had not spoken specifically about a trade deal with U.S. President Joe Biden. At a G20 meeting, Sunak told a news conference that he had spoken to Biden about economic cooperation, particularly on energy.
At a G20 meeting, Sunak told a news conference that he had spoken to Biden about economic cooperation, particularly on energy. He added that he was also committed to a trade deal with India.
"I am filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the U.S., to deepen our economic relationship. That can happen in lots of different ways and you'll see that over the coming months and years, I'm sure," he said.
