Khatauli bypoll: RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya files nomination papers

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Madan Bhaiya here on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the December 5 Khatauli assembly bypoll in the district.

Madan Bhaiya who was declared as the RLD-Samajwadi Party alliance candidate on Sunday, arrived at the Collectorate accompanied by leaders of both the parties to file his papers.

Talking to newsmen, Madan Bhaiya said he will contest the bypoll on issues related to farmers including sugarcane growers, minorities and unemployment.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to divert public attention from main issues of unemployment, price hike of essential commodities and farmers' problems among others.

Earlier on Sunday, Madan Bhaiya's candidature was announced on the RLD's official Twitter handle, Rashtriya Lok Dal@RLDparty.

The Khatauli bypoll was necessitated following disqualification of the sitting BJP MLA Vikram Saini from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after he was handed a two-year jail term by a court in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The BJP has named Rajkumari Saini, wife of Vikram Saini from the Khatauli seat.

