Left Menu

G20 host Indonesia says Ukraine war most debated article of leaders' declaration

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:36 IST
G20 host Indonesia says Ukraine war most debated article of leaders' declaration
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The war in Ukraine was the most debated article of a declaration of G20 leaders gathered at a summit this week, the Indonesian president said on Wednesday, while urging all sides not to escalate tensions further.

Joko Widodo, president of this year's host nation Indonesia, said missile explosions in Poland on Tuesday were regrettable. His U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had said it was unlikely they came from Russia.

Widodo added the war had caused devastation and huge human suffering and weighed on global economic recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022