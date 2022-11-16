G20 host Indonesia says Ukraine war most debated article of leaders' declaration
The war in Ukraine was the most debated article of a declaration of G20 leaders gathered at a summit this week, the Indonesian president said on Wednesday, while urging all sides not to escalate tensions further.
Joko Widodo, president of this year's host nation Indonesia, said missile explosions in Poland on Tuesday were regrettable. His U.S. counterpart Joe Biden had said it was unlikely they came from Russia.
Widodo added the war had caused devastation and huge human suffering and weighed on global economic recovery.
