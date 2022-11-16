Left Menu

France's Macron: We cooperate with Poland to find out what happened

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:29 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had been in contact with Polish authorities to find out the circumstances of a missile blast in Poland and had expressed his full solidarity to the NATO ally.

"Analysis is underway," he told reporters in a news conference in Bali. Macron added he had talked to the Ukrainian President to express his solidarity after the country was hit by Russian strikes.

