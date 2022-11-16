India's Modi and Britain's Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to increase trade

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries, Modi said.

It was the first meeting between Modi and Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British prime minister took office in October. Earlier on Wednesday, Sunak's office said Britain was currently negotiating a trade deal with India, which if agreed would the first of its kind that India has made with a European country.

"India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting. "We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger."

