PM Modi leaves for India after concluding two 'productive days' at G20 Summit in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for India from Bali after spending two ''productive days'' at the G20 Summit here during which he had ''fruitful deliberations'' with several world leaders and assumed the presidency of the influential grouping for the coming year.

Before his departure, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet thanked the people of Indonesia, the Indonesian government and President Joko Widodo for their warm hospitality.

''Spent two productive days at the @g20org Summit in Bali. Had fruitful deliberations with various world leaders and also highlighted India's position on key subjects,'' he said.

During his two-day visit here, Prime Minister Modi met several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In a session on digital transformation at the G20 Summit earlier in the day, Modi strongly pitched for a pledge by the G-20 leaders to work for bringing digital transformation into the life of every human being in the next 10 years so that no person is deprived of the benefits of the new technologies.

The digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the ''human race'' and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes ''truly inclusive'', he said.

On the Ukraine issue, leaders at the G20 summit on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the conflict, holding that ''today's era must not be of war'', a formulation that echoed PM Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

In another tweet, Modi said India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year.

''Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future','' he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet said, ''Bringing home the G20 Presidency! PM @narendramodi emplanes for Delhi after a productive 2-days at #G20Indonesia in Bali. Packed with fruitful deliberations on bilateral & global issues.'' ''Reaffirmed partners that #G20India will envision new ideas & accelerate collective action,'' it said.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

