Many big Congress leaders are going to be defeated in this poll, says Himachal CM after polling

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that many big Congress leaders are going to be defeated in this poll and the Bharatiya Janata Party is certain to form the government again. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I would like to thank all the voters of Himachal Pradesh who took part in a big way. Secondly, I would also like to say that our election campaign in Himachal Pradesh was completed peacefully and along with that the polling also went off peacefully. The record has been broken in Himachal Pradesh for polling."

He said that 75.6 per cent of polling has been done according to the data that has come at present but the postal ballot is yet to come. "When it comes then I feel that it can reach close to 77 per cent which will be the highest ever in the history of Himachal," he said.

The Chief Minister said that people have actively participated in the election campaign and then in the voting process which is a good sign to strengthen democracy. "Certainly, people have participated actively in the election campaign and then in the voting process. This is a good sign to strengthen democracy. Now that the results of the elections are awaited, everyone is making their own figures. I can say that again a trend has been seen in Himachal Pradesh this time in favour of the BJP. All surveys are indicating BJP's win. BJP will again form the government in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

On being asked about Congress claiming that they will get at least 40 to 45 seats, Thakur said, "On the basis of the survey, there are different estimations. I don't want to comment on this. I don't think either BJP or Congress should argue on this. The votes that have been cast are in EVMs." He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got the support of women of the State.

"We believe that the interesting thing in Himachal Pradesh is that women have voted in large numbers this time and an increase of 5-6 per cent has been seen in it. The first choice of women is that if they have to vote for any leader, it would be Narendra Modi. He is their first favourite. Modi ji has got the support of women," he added. Thakur said that the BJP government has run many schemes in Himachal Pradesh for the uplift and empowerment of women.

"For the uplift of women, for the empowerment of women, our government has run many schemes in Himachal Pradesh. They have also got the benefit of that. The 11 commitments that we have made during the elections in our manifesto for women has had a great impact. Giving 33 per cent reservation to women is a big step in itself. There are many schemes like the Shagun scheme, giving cycles and scooters to the girl child during their school and college time respectively and others. I feel women have cast their votes keeping all these schemes in mind," Thakur told ANI. He said that it will be a close contest between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I feel that in Himachal Pradesh, it will be a close competition between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. Neither we are in a position to say we will win one way, nor Congress is. They need to understand this. They are saying it unnecessarily. One thing is sure that big leaders of Congress are going to get defeated in this poll. I think we should wait for the results and there is no need to say more," he said. On being asked if BJP rebels are causing harm to the party by contesting independently in elections, Thakur said, "They have certainly tried to cause harm to the party by contesting elections against the party, but I feel that at many places people have not given them preference. We are assessing if they have been given preferences at some places."

"Votes have been cast now, results will come now. The dates have been fixed. Time is also fixed. I think whatever the public mandate comes, everyone should accept it be it the ruling party or the opposition. This is the first quality of democracy," he added. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat Assembly elections. (ANI)

