"Time is not on our side," says COP27 president urging Friday summit deal

Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry urged delegates at the climate summit to come to a deal by Friday, warning them that time was not on their side and setting out the extent of the work left to be completed.

"Time is not on our side, let us come together now and deliver by Friday," he said in a letter to delegates dated Wednesday and published on Thursday.

