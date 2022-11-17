Those who don't have present or future shouldn't speak on history: Cong leader's dig at MP Rahul Shewale

A day after Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, affiliated to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, demanded that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be stopped in Maharashtra, Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Thursday hit out at him saying those who do not have any present or future should not comment on history.

Thakur, a former Maharashtra minister, was responding to Shewale's demand to stop the yatra over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. Addressing a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had said Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). ''He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years. He started writing mercy petitions,'' the Congress MP had said. Shewale, while speaking at a symposium on Hindutva held at Savarkar Memorial here on Wednesday, slammed Gandhi for his remarks against Savarkar and demanded that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be stopped in in the state for insulting the late freedom fighter. The Congress's cross-country foot-march, led by Gandhi, is currently passing through the state. Without naming Shewale, Thakur said in a tweet, ''Those who don't have any present or future shouldn't speak on history. Rahul Gandhi is speaking against the factory of hatred and distortion of history. Hurt by his remarks, the Sangh Parivar is asking the people hired by it to speak.'' ''Rahul Gandhi's arrow has hit the bull's eye. A party which has been stolen should not speak about of stopping the yatra. It is beyond your reach,'' she added. Shewale and 11 other Shiv Sena MPs had joined the Eknath Shinde camp of the party, now named 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', in July this year, days after the rebellion by Shinde and 39 other Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

