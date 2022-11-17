Left Menu

Karnataka: Congress alleges voters' data theft, seeks CM Bommai's resignation

Surjewala demanded a high-level probe in the matter and claimed a private agency named "Chilume" was authorised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the urban local body of Bengaluru, to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters in the city.

17-11-2022
The Congress on Thursday launched an attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was directly involved in electoral fraud that has come to light in Bengaluru. "Shocking expose reveals that those in citadels of power, including Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, are responsible for theft of voters data, fraud and impersonation," said Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Surjewala demanded a high-level probe in the matter and claimed a private agency named "Chilume" was authorised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the urban local body of Bengaluru, to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters in the city. He claimed that the agency collected their personal details, a breach of privacy, and a fraud played up on Bengalurians.

"CM Bommai, his officials, govt officers, BBMP people and State Election authority are partners in crime in trampling democracy," he alleged. The Congress leader also claimed there was no intimation given about the door-to-door survey, and CM Bommai was responsible for electoral fraud.

"CM Bommai is BBMP in-charge minister, and its Chief Commissioner is Bengaluru's electoral officer. A private entity, Chilume Edu Institute applies for permission for voter awareness. On being permitted they commit the fraud of collecting voter data by impersonating booth-level officers," he alleged. An FIR should be filed against him and he should be arrested, he said.

Surjewala also claimed that the agency had a freehand and its staff were given booth level officer (BLO) cards. "The agency did not even upload voters' information on Garuda - ECI app - but on Digital Sameeksha app - owned by a private company for use by MPs, MLAs, and political parties," said Surjewala. (ANI)

