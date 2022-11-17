Left Menu

VP Dhankhar interacts with department-related parliamentary standing committee chairpersons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:29 IST
VP Dhankhar interacts with department-related parliamentary standing committee chairpersons
Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday interacted with chairpersons of various department-related parliamentary standing committees at his Parliament House complex.

Among those present were BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Radha Mohan Singh, Rama Devi, Jagdambika Pal, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Brijlal, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy and the Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

The department-related standing committees are formed to cover various central ministries to strengthen accountability of the government to Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022