VP Dhankhar interacts with department-related parliamentary standing committee chairpersons

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday interacted with chairpersons of various department-related parliamentary standing committees at his Parliament House complex.

Among those present were BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Radha Mohan Singh, Rama Devi, Jagdambika Pal, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Brijlal, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy and the Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

The department-related standing committees are formed to cover various central ministries to strengthen accountability of the government to Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)