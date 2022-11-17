MCD polls: BJP, AAP slug it out as civic battle intensifies

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on December 4 is shaping up to be a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the state. The campaign pitch for the December 4 polls has hit a crescendo, with both parties not only holdng a flood of rallies on the ground but also crossing swords on different social media platforms.

From reels and videos on Instagram to crowding micro-blogging site Twitter with posts, the BJP's BJP's Delhi unit has hit top gear with regard to its social media campaign. The party's social media posts are aimed at highlighting the alleged shortcomings of the AAP government in Delhi and winning the voters' support in a bid to return to the helm of the Delhi civic body.

BJP state president Adesh Gupta said his party is happy not to promote its work, adding that the AAP and the parties were resorting to fake promotions to lure voters. "The AAP has been splurging on advertisements to enhance the reach of its social media handles. This shows that all their all claims are ringing hollow," Gupta said.

The BJP recently launched its online campaign for the civic polls titled 'Namo Cyber Yoddha'. The campaign is a first-of-its-kind organic, online volunteer campaign-cum-in-initiative aimed at inspiring social media influencers and netizens to express their views on civic issues pertaining to Delhi. "We have already enlisted participation of 14,000 people in Delhi, and the count is expected to go up to 50,000," claimed BJP's social media cell in-charge Rohit Upadhyay.

The AAP, meanwhile, has also intensified its campaigning for the MCD polls. The party has instructed its civic poll candidates to hold padayatra and door-to-door campaigns to reach out to voters in every ward. They have also been directed to personally monitor the preparations for the polls and reach out to the public.

The counting of votes for the MCD will take place on December 7. (ANI)

