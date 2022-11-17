Left Menu

TRS govt 'stealing credit' for central schemes, alleges Union Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led dispensation in Telangana of taking credit for all the welfare schemes launched by the central government, while using the funds granted by it.In a tweet, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said, The State Govt is regularly receiving funds from Centre.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:26 IST
TRS govt 'stealing credit' for central schemes, alleges Union Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led dispensation in Telangana of taking credit for all the welfare schemes launched by the central government, while using the funds granted by it.

In a tweet, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said, ''The State Govt is regularly receiving funds from Centre. But the KCR Govt is actually JCR Govt - Jhoot Chandrashekar Rao Govt. They take Centre’s money and try to steal credit as if it is their schemes.'' The senior BJP leader alleged that people would see through the lies of the TRS government, which according to him is working only for their (Rao's) own family.

Joshi, who was in Telangana today posted a series of tweets on his visit to the state. He held interactions with the social media team of Bhongir Lok Sabha Constituency of the party. In another tweet, he stressed on the role and potential of social media platforms in altering civic engagements and its importance for positive development of the country.

The Union Minister also interacted with some of the first-time voters at the Jangaon Assembly constituency in the state.

''India is among the fastest growing economies in the world & it is crucial to motivate the youth of the State so that they can serve the State & Country based on a positive & development-oriented agenda,'' Joshi tweeted.

After interacting with the fishermen community in Telangana, he said that there was not even a ministry for fisherfolk during earlier regimes.

The Centre is developing fishing harbours and clusters so that fishermen in the state and other parts of country can benefit, he pointed out.

The Union Coal Minister also offered prayers to Lord Narasimha at Yadadari temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022