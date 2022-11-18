Left Menu

What to watch on Friday at COP27

Countries remain deeply divided over many important issues, with the talks threatening to extend into the weekend. On Friday, watch for glimmers of agreement on sticking points, which include funding for countries being ravaged by climate impacts and how much scrutiny countries should face in their domestic actions for delivering on climate targets.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 06:31 IST
What to watch on Friday at COP27

The official events at the COP27 climate talks are winding down ahead of the scheduled end date on Friday, but the negotiations for a final deal are dragging on. Countries remain deeply divided over many important issues, with the talks threatening to extend into the weekend.

On Friday, watch for glimmers of agreement on sticking points, which include funding for countries being ravaged by climate impacts and how much scrutiny countries should face in their domestic actions for delivering on climate targets. Meanwhile, negotiators working on a separate track to nail down details around global carbon offset trading may announce incremental progress made so far.

And the government of Vanuatu will reveal how it will ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the obligations of governments regarding climate change - a decision it hopes to then put before the United Nations for a vote. For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022