Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said some friends of BJP have approached her to join the party, but she refused the offer.Speaking at a press conference, she hit out at Nizamabad BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind refuting his reported comments that Kavitha had made a phone call to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.I am a decent politician.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:43 IST
'Friends of BJP' approached me to join party, I politely rejected: KCR's daughter Kavitha
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said some friends of BJP have approached her to join the party, but she refused the ''offer''.

Speaking at a press conference, she hit out at Nizamabad BJP Lok Sabha member Dharmapuri Arvind refuting his reported comments that Kavitha had made a phone call to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

''I am a decent politician. I want to remain in this country in politics for a very long time. I am not going to name anybody. There have been proposals that were brought to me and friends of BJP, friendly organisations of BJP asking me to join the party and the proposed model called 'Shinde model','' Kavitha said replying to a query on media reports suggesting that she was approached by BJP inviting her into the party.

The 'Shinde model' apparently refers to the recent change in government in neighbouring Maharashtra where the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition fell after a faction of the Shiv Sena led by its leader Eknath Shinde withdrew support and joined hands with the BJP. Shinde is now the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Kavitha further said Telangana people do not ''cheat and betray'' their own parties and their own leaders.

''We will become leaders on our own strength, not by backdoor. I have rejected their proposal very politely... the proposals that were brought to me, I have categorically rejected them because my heart is in a party where my leader is honourable KCR garu,'' she said.

Replying to a question on her name being dragged by BJP leaders, the TRS leader said if central probe agencies come, she can prove they are wrong.

Coming down heavily on Arvind, the MLC said if the BJP leader does not stop spreading lies, then people will teach him a lesson and there would be severe consequences.

Kavitha said that in her political career, she has never criticised anyone personally and it always has been so on several issues.

Asking the MP to stop spewing false propaganda against her, Kavitha said if he does not do so, he will be ''hit with chappals'' in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, TV visuals suggested that some unknown persons ransacked the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in the city.

Reacting to the incident, Arvind alleged that some women staff in his residence was attacked and his mother also threatened by the persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

