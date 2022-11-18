Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to lead U.S. House Democrats
- Country:
- United States
U.S. lawmaker Hakeem Jeffries launched a bid on Friday to become Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, a day after the chamber's speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that she was stepping down from her party leadership role.
Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released by his office, saying: "I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."
Jeffires, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base and bringing a new generation of leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hakeem Jeffries
- House
- U.S.
- Nancy Pelosi
- Democratic
- House of Representatives
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar gains as traders gird for higher U.S. rates
U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force
Martin forecast to become large post-tropical cyclone over north Atlantic - U.S. NHC
Hong Kong, China stocks fall as U.S. rate hike, rising COVID cases end rally
Quest Global Acquires Adept, a Product Design House