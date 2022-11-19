Left Menu

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat for two days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat starting Saturday, during which he will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Partys campaign for the next months Assembly elections.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-11-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 10:37 IST
PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Gujarat for two days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Gujarat starting Saturday, during which he will address rallies in different districts of the state as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the next month's Assembly elections. He will arrive in the state on Saturday and address a rally in Valsad district in the evening, party sources said. This rally will be held at Jujwa village in Valsad around 6.30 pm, they said. On Sunday, the prime minister will address four rallies in the districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli and Junagadh, the party sources said.

This is Modi's second visit to his home state after the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule. During his last visit on November 6, he had addressed a rally at Kaprada in Valsad district and attended a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 - and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022