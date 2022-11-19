Left Menu

Maharashtra governor calls Shivaji 'Old Idol', draws Uddhav Sena fury

A spokesperson for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena condemned the governor's statement saying he is known to disrespect great leaders. Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Governor of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:01 IST
Maharashtra governor calls Shivaji 'Old Idol', draws Uddhav Sena fury
Maharshtra Governor BS Koshyari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stoked a fresh controversy on Saturday, calling Chhatrapati shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'. Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders. A spokesperson for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena condemned the governor's statement saying he is known to disrespect great leaders.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not only our deity but our source of inspiration. He will always be the idol for all of us," Anand Dubey, a spokesman for the Uddhav Sena said in a statement. "Going by the governor's statements, even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna have become old idols. Must we find new deities now to worship?" Dubey asked, adding that the governor's statement should be strongly condemned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022