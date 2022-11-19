Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden times: Maha governor

Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden days even as he referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about icons in the state, drawing criticism from NCP.Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, and Nationalist Congress Party NCP president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers.

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of ''olden days'' even as he referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about ''icons'' in the state, drawing criticism from NCP.

Koshyari made the remarks after conferring D.Litt degrees on Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at an event held in Aurangabad.

''Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon — Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden time, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari,'' the governor said.

Reacting to the governor's remark, the Sharad Pawar-led party accused him of demeaning Maharashtra.

Koshyari has also equated Union minister Gadkari with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the party's chief spokesman Clyde Crasto said. ''The President of India must seriously think of changing this person (Koshyari) holding a constitutional position, who constantly makes statements that create controversy. The BJP is always silent about his demeaning statements that hurt the sentiments of Maharashtrians,'' Crasto said.

Earlier this year, the governor had kicked up a row by questioning who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been for his guru Samarth (Ramdas). He had also faced flak for his remarks that Mumbai will have no money if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city. He later apologised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

