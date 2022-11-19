Delhi BJP alleges its candidate from Mayur Vihar ward, his son assaulted by AAP leader during TV debate
Now, the video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain receiving massage in his prison cell has come out and that was causing anguish and desperation among AAP leaders and its cadre, Kapoor charged.
The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that its candidate from the Mayur Vihar ward and his son were assaulted by AAP nominee and his supporters during a TV debate on the municipal elections.
An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue. A senior Delhi Police officer said a case has been registered in this connection at the Padav Nagar police station.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will take place on December 4. The incident has exposed the ''violent nature'' of the Aam Aadmi Party, alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
In the last few days, the AAP's corrupt face has gotten exposed, Kapoor said. Now, the video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (receiving massage in his prison cell) has come out and that was causing anguish and desperation among AAP leaders and it's cadre, Kapoor charged.
