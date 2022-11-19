Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:34 IST
MCD polls: BJP chief Nadda, Union ministers to take part in road shows on Sunday
Top BJP leaders including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states will take part in 14 road shows planned across the city ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, a party statement said. The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, it said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7.

Terming it a ''Super Sunday'', Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said.

Party's Delhi MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Gautam Gambhir and Hansraj Hans will also join the road shows, he said.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the MCD polls are an opportunity before the people of Delhi to teach a lesson to the ''corrupt'' Kejriwal government that has failed to solve various problems, including air pollution, cleaning Yamuna and water supply.

