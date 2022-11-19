Left Menu

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgias recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffenspergers victory, state election officials said.The audit required by state law turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of States office announced Friday.This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election, Raffensperger said in a statement.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:50 IST
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
  • Country:
  • United States

A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said.

The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State's office announced Friday.

''This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state's election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.

Raffensperger announced earlier this month that he was choosing his race for the audit. Raffensperger beat Democratic state House Rep. Bee Nguyen. In 2020, he chose the presidential contest in Georgia between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for the risk-limiting audit. Biden won that race by a narrow margin, prompting a hand tally of all votes cast to confirm the accuracy of vote-tallying scanners.

In risk-limiting audits, the smaller the margin between candidates in a race, the larger the sample of ballots that must initially be audited. Trump, who falsely claimed fraud cost him the 2020 election, targeted Raffensperger for failing to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia. In a now-notorious January 2021 phone call, Trump suggested Raffensperger could “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's presidential victory. Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in this year's election contest.

For this year's audit, Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol to help determine the batches of votes that counties had to count by hand. In total, county election officials reviewed 328 batches of ballots. More than 85 percent of the batches had no deviation from the original candidate vote totals. Of the remaining batches, all but one had a discrepancy within an expected margin of error for a hand count, the Secretary of State's office said.

The audit counted 156,832 votes for Raffensperger and 67,486 votes for Nguyen. A machine count of the same ballots had Raffensperger's vote total at 156,811 and Nguyen's total at 67,504. Officials had said such a difference was expected because of human error during the hand counting process. State law requires 90% certainty that the outcome is correct, but Raffensperger said he was increasing that to 95%, that is to say a “risk limit” of 5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022