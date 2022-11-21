Prime Minister Deuba thanks all for peacefully contributing to Nepal elections

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has thanked the Nepalese people for their dedication to democracy and enabling the conduct of the parliamentary and provincial elections in a peaceful, fearless and impartial way.

The Election Commission has said that around 61 per cent voters cast their votes in the parliamentary and provincial elections held across Nepal on Sunday. Acknowledging that all Nepali people have been fulfilling their responsibility for strengthening democracy and safeguarding the constitution, Deuba said in a statement that having exercised their right to vote in the elections, people had once again reflected their devotion and dedication to democracy.

Deuba, also the President of the ruling Nepali Congress, thanked the people for their contributions to concluding the parliamentary and provincial elections in a peaceful, fearless, impartial and encouraging way, the Himalayan Times reported.

In election-related violence, one person was killed while elections were postponed at 15 polling booths in four districts -- Surkhet, Gulmi, Nawalparasi (East), and Bajura -- due to clashes between rival parties' cadres. Saying that periodic elections were mandatory in democracy, he expressed the hope that the poll results would help build an equitable society based on democratic culture while making the country self-sufficient and prosperous.

He also thanked the Election Commission, employees and security forces deployed for the polls, election observers national and international, political parties and journalists for their contributions.

The government and political parties have got additional inspiration and encouragement with the active and encouraging participation of voters in the polls, he said.

More than 17.9 million voters were eligible to cast their votes to elect a 275-member House of Representatives and provincial assemblies.

Out of a total of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

At the same time, voters also voted to elect representatives to seven provincial assemblies.

Out of a total of 550 members of the provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method. The outcome of the elections will be known in the coming days as the votes are being counted manually.

