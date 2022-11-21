Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP carpet bombing 2.0 across 93 seats tomorrow

By Payal Mehta After carpet bombing by the BJP last week across 83 seats in poll-bound Gujarat, the party will hold Sabhas tomorrow across 93 assembly constituencies that go into polls in the second phase of the state elections.

This massive BJP show of strength will include rallies anywhere between a crowd of 3,000 to 5,000 up to 20,000 at various locations. Amongst the leaders who will participate in this programme includes BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Purushottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya amongst others.

In the coming few days, all roads will lead to Gujarat where the saffron party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

