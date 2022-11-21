Several political, social activists join NC in Jammu

Several political and social activists on Monday joined the National Conference (NC) in the presence of its president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here, a party spokesperson said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Abdullah said his party is a natural destination for all ''public spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability, unity between various religions and peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir''.

''The joining of political leaders reflects the growing realisation among the people that NC is the only party that can uphold their dignity and steer Jammu and Kashmir to a new era of peace, progress and development,'' the spokesperson said.

