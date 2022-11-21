Several political, social activists join NC in Jammu
- Country:
- India
Several political and social activists on Monday joined the National Conference (NC) in the presence of its president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here, a party spokesperson said.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Abdullah said his party is a natural destination for all ''public spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability, unity between various religions and peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir''.
''The joining of political leaders reflects the growing realisation among the people that NC is the only party that can uphold their dignity and steer Jammu and Kashmir to a new era of peace, progress and development,'' the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- National
- Farooq Abdullah
- Abdullah
ALSO READ
Snow in higher reaches, rains in plains of Kashmir bring down mercury
CBI arrests four people, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, in JK sub-inspectors' recruitment scam: Officials.
Scores of political, social activists join BJP in Jammu
Jhiri Mela begins after two-year COVID gap in Jammu
FEATURE-Kashmir's farmers suffer floods and drought as glaciers melt