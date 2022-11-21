Left Menu

Several political, social activists join NC in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:08 IST
Several political, social activists join NC in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Several political and social activists on Monday joined the National Conference (NC) in the presence of its president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah here, a party spokesperson said.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Abdullah said his party is a natural destination for all ''public spirited political activists, who want to work for political stability, unity between various religions and peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir''.

''The joining of political leaders reflects the growing realisation among the people that NC is the only party that can uphold their dignity and steer Jammu and Kashmir to a new era of peace, progress and development,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022