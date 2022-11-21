Following are the top stories at 9.45 PM: NATION BOM31 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LDALL PM PM returns Cong barb: I have no 'aukat' as I'm merely a servant; takes dig at Rahul on yatra Surendranagar/Navsari/Jambusar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress over ''aukat'' remarks and pitched himself as a ''servant'' of people with no royal lineage as he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who are no longer ruling are taking out foot-march to get back to power.

DEL25 CONG-2ND LD RAJIV-CASE REVIEW Cong to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv assassination convicts New Delhi: The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday. BOM30 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LD RAHUL-BRIDGE No action against 'real culprits' of Morbi bridge crash as they are linked to BJP: Rahul Rajkot: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged no action was taken against the ''real culprits'' behind the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, which killed 135 people, because they share a ''good relationship'' with the ruling BJP in Gujarat.

DEL69 LD ALL MEHRAULI KILLING Police likely to seek extension of Poonawala's custody as key evidence not found, wants polygraph test New Delhi: Investigators have recovered a human jaw during searches for the body parts of Shraddha Walkar while the Delhi Police on Monday approached a court here for conducting a polygraph test on her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who allegedly murdered and dismembered her in May.

BOM22 MH-GOVERNOR-LD ROW Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Protests in Maha for ouster of governor Koshyari; NCP's Supriya Sule slams Maha Dy CM for 'defending' him Pune/Nagpur: Amid a row over Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari's remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, NCP's Supriya Sule on Monday wondered how could Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ''defend'' the ''insult'' to the warrior king even as protests were held in Mumbai and other cities for the ouster of the governor.

DEL48 DL-LDALL CHHAWLA-CASE Delhi LG nod to file review petition against SC order acquitting three accused in Chhawla rape-murder case New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence by a lower court, officials said on Monday. MDS11 MANGALURU BLAST-SOUTH-PROBE Mangaluru blast: Probe expands across 2 more southern states over possible local links Mangaluru/Coimbatore/Thiruvananthapuram: The probe into the November 19 explosion in Karnataka's coastal city of Mangaluru is expanding across two more southern states, as the ''global terrorist organisation-inspired'' key suspect behind the blast is said to have visited Tamil Nadu and Kerala and police teams are looking into possible local accomplices and links to the Thirthalli native.

DEL47 ED-PFI PFI has organised structure in Gulf countries for mobilising funds: ED New Delhi: The Popular Front of India (PFI), banned recently by the government for alleged terrorist links and spreading communal hatred, has a ''well-structured and organised'' presence in the Gulf countries for raising and mobilising funds, the ED said Monday after a local court took cognisance of its latest charge sheet filed against three PFI office bearers.

BUSINESS DEL45 BIZ-FAKE ONLINE REVIEWS-NORMS Govt announces new norms to curb fake online reviews of products, services New Delhi: E-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart will have to voluntarily disclose all paid consumer reviews of products and services offered on their platforms, with the government bringing in new norms to curb fake reviews and help buyers make informed decisions.

DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex, Nifty decline nearly 1 pc Mumbai: Market benchmarks fell for the third day running on Monday and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-LD CHANDRASHEKHAR SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on plea of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife for shifting them from Mandoli jail New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed unhappiness over alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar repeatedly filling pleas, saying ''affordability'' is no reason to file multiple petitions.

LGD21 SC-LD BRIDGE COLLAPSE SC terms Morbi bridge collapse as an ''enormous tragedy, asks Gujarat HC to periodically monitor probe New Delhi: Terming as an “enormous tragedy” the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed 141 lives, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat High Court to periodically monitor the probe and other aspects including rehabilitation and award of “dignified” compensation to the victims.

FOREIGN FGN51 VP-QATAR-2NDLD DIASPORA India rising like a plateau where no section is left behind: VP Dhankhar Doha: India's rise is not pyramidical and it is growing as a plateau where no section is left behind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Monday, asserting that no one can be allowed to spoil and sully the country's growth trajectory.

FES30 PAK-BAJWA-ASSETS Gen Bajwa's family members became billionaires during his tenure: Pak investigative website Islamabad: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members and relatives became billionaires during his six-year tenure, making assets amounting to Rs 12.7 billion, a Pakistani website has claimed, prompting the government to order a probe on Monday into the ''illegal and unwarranted'' leak of their tax records. By Sajjad Hussain PTI CJ CJ CJ

