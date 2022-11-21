Left Menu

Mexico's president says summit in doubt as Peru's Castillo blocked from travel

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday it was likely that a Latin American summit would be canceled after Peru's Congress refused to allow President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexico. The leaders of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia were scheduled to gather later this week at the Pacific Alliance summit in Mexico City.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:01 IST
Mexico's president says summit in doubt as Peru's Castillo blocked from travel

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday it was likely that a Latin American summit would be canceled after Peru's Congress refused to allow President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexico.

The leaders of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia were scheduled to gather later this week at the Pacific Alliance summit in Mexico City. "It's very probable that the meeting between the Alliance countries will be canceled, that it will be postponed," Lopez Obrador said in a daily news conference.

Castillo, a leftist, is embroiled in a political battle stemming from corruption allegations against his government. The country's Congress, which is controlled by a coalition of right-wing parties, denied last week his request to travel. Legislators, mostly from the opposition, argued that Castillo's proposed trip to Mexico was not convenient while a corruption investigation is ongoing.

Castillo's other requests to travel outside of Peru, including recent planned trips to Europe and Colombia, also have been blocked. An Organization of American States (OAS) mission is currently in Peru to carry out an "objective" analysis of the political crisis in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022