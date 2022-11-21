Left Menu

Ten candidates left in fray for Sardarshahar bye-election: EC

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:24 IST
Ten candidates left in fray for Sardarshahar bye-election: EC
After the last day of withdrawing nominations on Monday, ten candidates are left in the fray for the December 5 bye-poll to the Sardarshahar assembly seat in Rajasthan, election commission said. Independent candidate Sanwarmal Prajapat withdrew his name on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said. Gupta said that now 10 candidates including BJP's Ashok Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma of Congress, Sanwarmal Meghwal of CPI (M), Lalchand of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Parmana Ram of Indian People's Green Party and four independent candidates are left in the fray.

The CEO said that with the announcement of assembly bye-elections, teams of police and related departments started working in the assembly area.

He said that so far various materials worth Rs 2.08 crore 8 have been seized. The officer said 23 thousand liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore, narcotics worth Rs 10 lakh and other suspicious material worth about Rs 36 lakh were also seized.

He said that strict vigil is being maintained by the departments concerned in the area and strict action is being taken on any suspicious case.

Voting for the Sardarshahar assembly bye-election will be held on December 5 from 8 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. In this bye-election, 2,89,843 voters will be able to cast their votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

