AAP MLA allegedly manhandled over MCD polls ticket distribution issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:29 IST
AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav was allegedly manhandled on Monday by some of his party's workers after an altercation broke out over the issue of distribution of tickets for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, a senior police official said.

There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said there was an altercation over the issue of ticket distribution which resulted in alleged manhandling of Yadav by some party workers.

''He has been medically examined and no external injury has been found. Legal action is being taken as per statements,'' he said.

The BJP and Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV shared on social media a purported video in which Yadav is seen engaging in an altercation and then being manhandled.

Sharing the video, the BJP said on Twitter, ''AAP MLA got beaten up. Gulab Singh Yadav was accused of selling tickets because of which he got beaten up by his own party workers.'' ''(Chief Minister and AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal, this is will happen to all your corrupt MLAs one by one,'' it said.

BJP leaders also shared the purported video and asked for Kejriwal's response on the incident.

However, Yadav said the allegations of ''selling'' tickets is baseless.

''The BJP has gone berserk and making baseless allegations of selling tickets. I am at Chawla police station now. I have seen BJP's corporator and their candidate from this ward present at the police station, trying to save those people,'' he said on Twitter, sharing a clip of the police station.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP had issued a purported sting video shot by a former AAP volunteer from Rohini, alleging that the party leaders had sold Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll tickets Srinivas BV tweeted, ''AAP MLA of Delhi got beaten up because the 'kattar imaandar' (extremely honest) party sold tickets for MCD seats after they sold tickets for Rajya Sabha seats.'' PTI ABU ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

