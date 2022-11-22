Dignity of Governor ended in Maharashta, Sanjay Raut on Koshyari's statement on Shivaji

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray ) senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recent comments on Shivaji and said that the dignity of governor ended in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI Sanjay Raut said "We are not ready to consider him as Governor. He is a humble BJP worker. Governor should be neutral and show dignity in his words and conduct but our Governor speaks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. He has made a mockery out of Maharashtra."

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of the past era and the state may turn to personalities such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari as their present heroes. The remarks have sparked a huge controversy as Maratha organisations and opposition leaders demanded that the centre should recall the governor.

Sanjay Raut further said "There was never such anger against any Governor in any state. People are agitating. The dignity of the post of Governor has ended in Maharashtra because BJP has made the Raj Bhavan its party headquarter." On NCP and some Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leaders' demand of moving out Maharashtra Governor, Sanjay Raut said that It is not only our feeling but the ruling MLAs and ministers also want the same thing but not expressing publicly.

After three days of silence from Shinde group of Shiv Sena, an MLA from Maharashtra's ruling Sena faction spoke up against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji. "Ship him out" -- was the unambiguous message from Sanjay Gaikwad to the BJP, heaping embarrassment on the ruling ally which has been caught in the political firestorm over Koshyari's remark.

"The Governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world," Sanjay Gaikwad said. NCP leader Mahesh Tapase said that Maharashtra Governor always created controversy due to his statements. He said, "Today, in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, I will request her to write to Maharashtra Governor and make him aware of his responsibilities. If he doesn't listen, he should be transferred to another state." (ANI)

